Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,161,100 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 17,601,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,466.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

