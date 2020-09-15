Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BKS stock remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,025. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.89.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.