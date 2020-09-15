Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BKS stock remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,025. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.89.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.