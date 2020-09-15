Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.15

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.20). 337,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,025. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million and a PE ratio of 47.89.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.