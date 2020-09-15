Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

BBY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,202. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

