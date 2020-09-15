Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.90 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bezant has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $105,722.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

