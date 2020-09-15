BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 236,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,298. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

In other BioCardia news, Director Jim L. Allen purchased 142,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

