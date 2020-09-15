BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 711,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 664,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

BSGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

