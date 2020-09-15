Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $502,441.57 and approximately $20,513.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00031686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004683 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000478 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,545 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

