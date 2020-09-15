Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Up 7.9%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59. 932,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 519,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

