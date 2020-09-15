Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $233.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 11.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

