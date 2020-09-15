Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Purchases 81,880 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 9.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $187,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

