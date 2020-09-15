Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 97,609 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,609 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

