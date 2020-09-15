BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 8.6%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.46. 1,129,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 718,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $2,705,607.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,687. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

