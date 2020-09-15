Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 14%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price was up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 179,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 657,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

