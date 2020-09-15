Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Laboratory Corp. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.92. 597,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

