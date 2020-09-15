Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $19.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Visa stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,517. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

