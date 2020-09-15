Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,679,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 118.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,395,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

