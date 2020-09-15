Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.43 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

