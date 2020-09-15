Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 122,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,261. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

