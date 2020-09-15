Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 12,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,183. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

