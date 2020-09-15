Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539,860 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $92,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 8,257,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,360,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

