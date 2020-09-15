British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 1,603,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

