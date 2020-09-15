Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,380 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $574,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.20. 1,641,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,070. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

