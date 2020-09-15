Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Cerner reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $9,530,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

