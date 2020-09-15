Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

