Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 351,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.