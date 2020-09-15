Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $569,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,392.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,135. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

