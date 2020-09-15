Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.37. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 221.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 248,214 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 208,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

