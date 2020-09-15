Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $38.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.15 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $156.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $159.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.45 million, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $164.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $404.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

