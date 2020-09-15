Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,814,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after buying an additional 936,880 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 984,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

