Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BF.A. UBS Group lowered Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

