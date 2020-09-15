BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $5,940.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.04285671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035467 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

