Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BURBY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 92,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,480. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

