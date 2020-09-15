CACHE Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $103,712.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $103,712.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $63.04 or 0.00581267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044295 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.04310564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 34,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,147 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.