Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 177,035 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3,133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 2,233,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

