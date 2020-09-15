Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 25,994 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 2,086,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.