Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.27% of iShares MBS ETF worth $60,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $920,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 578,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,757. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

