Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,714 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15,277.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 230.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.41. 1,601,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,816.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.