Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 20,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 9,573,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,578. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

