Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.34. The company had a trading volume of 534,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,705. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

