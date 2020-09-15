Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,198.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 84,493,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,257,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.