Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

D stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 3,948,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

