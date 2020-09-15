Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVDA stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,121,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

