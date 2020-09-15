Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.