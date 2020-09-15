Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $15.93 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,894. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

