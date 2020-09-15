Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $31,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,520,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.