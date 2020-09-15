Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 9,727 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 9.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $228,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 4,079,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,265. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

