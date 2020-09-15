Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

