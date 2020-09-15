Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,622 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.70. 490,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average of $200.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

