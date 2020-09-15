Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,943,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.32% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

INGR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. 530,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

